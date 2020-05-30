STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka releases 1,552 prisoners to decongest prisons

“So far we have released 1,552 prisoners, of whom, 1,134 are under-trial prisoners and 418 are convicts,” said DG-Prisons & Correctional Services, Alok Mohan.

Published: 30th May 2020 06:17 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has released 1,552 prisoners so far from March-end in pursuance of the Supreme Court directive to decongest prisons in the country in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Presently there are 15,000 prisoners in the state. On March 23, the SC asked states and the Union Territories to consider releasing under-trial prisoners and convicts charged or convicted for crimes, where the maximum punishment was less than seven years, with or without fine, to decongest prisons. The SC stated that a high-power committee should be constituted, which would decide who could be released. 

