PU-II results by July 8, says minister

MYSURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said the government will announce PU-II examination results before July 8 and SSLC results by July end. SSLC examinations will be held from June 25 to July 3 and the pending PU-II English paper is scheduled for June 18.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, he said his department is prepared to shift examination centres if they fall within containment zones. Many schools sought permission to conduct 10 days of preparatory classes and it will be decided based on the advisory from the Union government, the minister said.

Terming 2020 a “corona year”, he said the department will hold meetings to decide on downsizing school syllabus, readjustment of the academic calendar and holding of classes in shifts or on alternate days to maintain social distancing.

He said action will be taken against the schools which hike fees for the academic year in violation of the government’s directions. Disclosing that he had written a letter to NIMHANS director seeking suggestions on online classes, he said the institute is not in favour of such an idea for children aged less than six years.

Asked whether children of primary schools in rural areas will be able to follow online classes, he said the government is yet to take a decision on the matter.