Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's grandnephew NS Santosh appointed as his new political secretary

The 31-year-old electronics and communications (E&C) BE graduate from Kalpataru Institute of Technology (KIT) in Tiptur, is the grandson of BSY’s younger sister B S Prema.

NS Santosh (R) at a function in Tumakuru

NS Santosh (R) at a function in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: "I have just started my duties as personal assistant to CM BS Yediyurappa. The charge that I engineered 'Operation Lotus' to bring the BJP to power in the state is a mere rumour," said Nonavinakere Rudramuniswamy Santhosh.

The 31-year-old electronics and communications (E&C) BE graduate from Kalpataru Institute of Technology (KIT) in Tiptur, is the grandson of Yediyurappa's younger sister BS Prema. He is the third blood relative of Yediyurappa to come to prominence after Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha general secretary BY Vijayendra.

Speaking to TNIE, Santhosh attributed his success to the RSS and the ABVP which actually shaped him since his childhood. "The ABVP that I had joined in 2006 and the RSS that I have been in the association since I was studying in the second standard produced many leaders with 'sanskara' and I wish to be identified one amongst them. I consider it a responsibility than a post and it's not new for me as I was involved in politics from 2012," he said.

According to sources, he was away from Yediyurappa for several months for many reasons and returned to Nonavinakere village, his native. The reunion of the family including his mother SB Girijamba and wife Janavi following the Covid-19 situation helped him reconcile and finally fetched him a new responsibility that actually was due for him since Yediyurappa became CM.

