Karnataka government expects cut in central grants considering COVID-19 crisis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the current economic situation in the country, the State government is anticipating a cut in grants for central government-funded schemes, and directed the departments to prepare an action plan for such projects only after getting clarity on funding.

Prior to preparing the action plan, the departments have been directed to contact the central ministries concerned for allocation of funds to the State for schemes in the current financial year. The action plan has to be prepared with funds to be released from the Centre, along with the State’s share.

The finance department’s note issued on Saturday also warned the departments against releasing funds in advance, in anticipation of the central grants. "It has come to the finance department’s notice that some administrative departments, in anticipation of central grants, are releasing state government as well as the central government’s share. Such a system has to be stopped. In case any such instances come to the finance department’s notice, funds will not be released for such schemes," the department warned.

The finance department’s prior concurrence is necessary for release of funds for most projects and schemes in all departments. However, salaries and allowances, travelling allowances, building expenses, scholarships, stipends and pension funds can be released up to the budget provision, presuming concurrence of the finance department.

The COVID-19 induced lockdown and prevailing economic situation has hit the state’s revenue generation. The department note stated that it will take some more time to start generating revenues at the expected levels.

CM BS Yediyurappa too had admitted that revenue collection was severely hit in the past few months, and the government will consider taking up only urgent projects after the state overcomes the Covid-19 crisis. Besides, the State is yet to get GST component from the Centre.