New academic calendar after central government's guidelines: Karnataka minister S Suresh Kumar

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday said the academic calender for 2020-21 will be chalked out as per the requirements of the state, after the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) issues guidelines.

The minister, however, remained silent on the dates of reopening of schools. Managements of pre-primary schools, who said they were under financial distress, have also written to the minister to allow them to start classes.

Speaking at a programme to distribute masks and sanitizers for SSLC students, the minister said, "The syllabus length and the duration of the academic year among other matters will be decided after assessing the requirements of the state."

Sanitizers worth Rs 75 lakh, donated by the Embassy Group, and masks hand-stitched by teachers and cadets of Bharat Scouts and Guides, were distributed at the event. PGR Sindhia, State Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides, said his team was glad to extend help during the pandemic. The articles were handed over to director of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board.