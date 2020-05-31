Three test COVID-19 positive in Karnataka day after reaching home from quarantine facility

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, a day after they reached their homes having completed institutional quarantine.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said, two of them had returned from Qatar and were in an institutional quarantine facility in Bengaluru while the third had returned from Maharashtra and was put up in a quarantine facility at Deralakatte in Mangaluru. She said all three were allowed to go home as they had completed seven days of institutional quarantine as per the new guidelines.

As per the new guidelines, no test is conducted for asymptomatic persons on their return from abroad and outside the state, but the swab of these three were collected and sent for tests as they had reached the state before the new guidelines came into effect.

Asked whether the persons whose test reports are awaited can be sent home, the DC said: “there is no mention of it and she will write to the government for a clarification on it”. All three have been shifted to a COVID-19 hospital.

DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayary said the man who returned from Maharashtra reached home at Boliyar from the quarantine facility on Friday night and from there he was shifted to Covid hospital on Saturday morning at around 11 am. His primary and secondary contacts are being traced, he said.

Meanwhile, 14 fresh covid positive cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday. While nine of them had returned from Maharashtra, one each had come from Qatar and Malaysia and the remaining three are primary contacts of another patient.

Twelve corona patients who got cured were discharged on Sunday. The total number of corona positive cases reported in the district are 133 out of which 70 are active cases.