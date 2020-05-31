STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Three test COVID-19 positive in Karnataka day after reaching home from quarantine facility

Meanwhile, 14 fresh covid positive cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday. While nine of them had returned from Maharashtra, one each had come from Qatar and Malaysia.

Published: 31st May 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, a day after they reached their homes having completed institutional quarantine.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said, two of them had returned from Qatar and were in an institutional quarantine facility in Bengaluru while the third had returned from Maharashtra and was put up in a quarantine facility at Deralakatte in Mangaluru. She said all three were allowed to go home as they had completed seven days of institutional quarantine as per the new guidelines.

As per the new guidelines, no test is conducted for asymptomatic persons on their return from abroad and outside the state, but the swab of these three were collected and sent for tests as they had reached the state before the new guidelines came into effect.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Asked whether the persons whose test reports are awaited can be sent home, the DC said: “there is no mention of it and she will write to the government for a clarification on it”. All three have been shifted to a COVID-19 hospital.

DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayary said the man who returned from Maharashtra reached home at Boliyar from the quarantine facility on Friday night and from there he was shifted to Covid hospital on Saturday morning at around 11 am. His primary and secondary contacts are being traced, he said.

Meanwhile, 14 fresh covid positive cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday. While nine of them had returned from Maharashtra, one each had come from Qatar and Malaysia and the remaining three are primary contacts of another patient.

Twelve corona patients who got cured were discharged on Sunday. The total number of corona positive cases reported in the district are 133 out of which 70 are active cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
quarantine Coronavirus COVID-19 Dakshina Kannada
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp