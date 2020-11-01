STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP takes long shot, to open clinic in Bengaluru on November 1

The Mohalla Clinic is the flagship primary healthcare programme of the AAP government in the national capital.

Published: 01st November 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays disinfectants on a mohalla clinic at IP Extension. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) making efforts to gain a foothold in Bengaluru ahead of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, an Aam Aadmi Clinic, which is similar to the Delhi Government’s Mohalla Clinic, will be opened in Bengaluru on Sunday.   

Apart from timely assistance to consult doctors, the clinic, to be opened at #54 Basappa Road Shantinagar, Bengaluru, and run by Aam Aadmi Clinic Trust, will provide medical tests, more than 60 lab tests and medicines, free of cost.   

The BBMP elections are likely to be held early next year. The AAP, which has been working to make inroads in the city, will include Mohalla Clinics in its election manifesto. The Mohalla Clinic is the flagship primary healthcare programme of the AAP government in the national capital.

Aam Aadmi Clinic Trust member and former IAS officer Renuka Vishwanathan said they have held several health camps in the city and have seen the condition of poor people who come to the health camps. Health care facilities in India, particularly in Bengaluru, are atrocious and only the Mohalla Clinic model can make any difference, she said.

 Five active members of the AAP have set up the trust.  “We have decided to run the clinic as a demo project to show the government and people of the city exactly how primary healthcare should be provided,” she said and added that they want to make a point that these kind of Mohalla Clinics must be opened  to provide good healthcare facilities.  “Eventually, this is going to be part of the AAP manifesto,” she added.

Comments

