Counting in MLC polls postponed to November 10

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India has postponed the counting of votes of the four Legislative Council elections from November 2 to November 10. The elections for South-East Graduates’, Karnataka West Graduates’, Karnataka North-East Teachers’ and Bangalore Teachers’ constituencies were held on October 28.

The counting was scheduled for November 2, but the ECI, in a notification, stated that the votes will be counted on November 10 at 8 am, and the last date to conduct a re-election, if needed, should be before November 13.

EC directed the chief electoral commission of Karnataka to bring the change in dates to the notice of all returning officers, observers, candidates and all concerned, and wide publicity be given about the changes.

The notification stated that the Congress submitted a memorandum on Saturday to the Commission, requesting for the postponement of counting of votes to a date after November 3 in view of the polling for by-elections to Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly Constituencies that will be held on that day.

When asked, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Sanjeev Kumar said that counting of votes for both Assembly bypolls and MLC elections can be done on the same day.