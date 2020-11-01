STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Engineering firm looks to KIADB for land in Karnataka

Published: 01st November 2020

By Express News Service

KARWAR: While the KSSIDC is yet to respond to the request of ADD Engineering Components (India) Pvt Ltd (AECPL) to allocate land to set up an industrial unit in the Nelamangala Industrial Area, the company is now banking on the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) to allocate land at an alternative site.

Accordingly, the firm has applied for a half-an-acre plot at the Tumakuru Machine Tool Park. AECPL director L Girish said that considering his efforts and after successfully establishing a design centre in Bengaluru, KIADB authorities have given him a positive response by suggesting that they apply for a patch of land in Tumakuru.

“I hope the government will make up for the delay in establishing the industrial unit and allocate the required land at the earliest,” he told TNSE.AECPL is planning to set up a manufacturing unit under Make in India and Aatmanirbhar initiatives.  

“We want to be a part of the defence sector’s dream to achieve self-reliance in defence technology. we are working with several international firms to bring in the best technology into the country,” he said. AECPL, which started a design centre in Bengaluru in 2015, has enrolled several experts including   Norbert Kreller who has three decades of experience in the cutting tools industry.

