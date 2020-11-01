For 17th day, more recoveries than COVID-positive cases in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 7,468 recoveries and 3,104 new cases reported in Karnataka as of Friday night, the state has seen more recoveries than new cases for the 17th consecutive day. While the total cases touched 8,23,412, the number of active cases has significantly dropped and now stands at 55,017.

Only 28 new Covid deaths were reported bringing the case fatality rate of the day to 0.92%.

While the positivity rate of the day stood at 2. 96%. Bengaluru Urban recorded 1,621 new cases and 17 deaths. Bengaluru had a high number of discharges at 4,679. The active cases that remain in Bengaluru are 34,459.

The recovery rate of the state is high at 90.7%. Apart from Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Tumakuru, other districts of the state have had 90% plus recoveries, while the other three districts as well are close to hitting the 90% plus recovery rate.