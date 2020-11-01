STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government to hold Sapthapadi in November, December

The mass marriages will be held on different dates at 100 temples coming under the Endowment Department and the number of couples at each temple will be restricted to prevent crowding.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The State Government’s ambitious ‘Sapthapadi’ free mass marriage programme, which had been put off due to the pandemic situation, will now be held in November and December as per Covid-19 protocols.

The government had announced that the mass marriages will be conducted on April 26 and May 24 at 100 endowment temples across the state. However, due to the pandemic, it was postponed to June and July, only to be put off again. Under the Sapthapadi scheme, the bridegroom will get a shirt and dhoti and Rs 5,000 in cash, whereas the bride will get a saree, Rs 1,000 in cash and 8 gm of gold for the ‘Mangalya’. 

Enthused by the dipping Covid-positive numbers, the government plans to hold the mass marriages on multiple days between November-end and December. Speaking to TNIE, Endowment Minister Kota Srinivas Pujari said they are looking up auspicious dates.

“Earlier, we were expecting many couples. But due to Covid-19, it was postponed. In the meanwhile, many who registered have got married. We might have some 250 couples registered now,’’ he said. The minister said the district deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure that Covid guidelines are followed during the events.

“Two people each can attend along with bride and groom. Depending on the space available in the temples, 15 to 25 couples will be allowed for mass marriage so that the number of people does not exceed 100 to 125,’’Pujari said. 

