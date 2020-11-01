More information on Bangalore Metro line sought

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Commissioner of Rail Safety (CRS), whose green signal is awaited for running the first line of Bangalore Metro’s Phase-II -- the Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura line -- has sought more inputs before inspection of the line is carried out.

Asked about the reason why the application submitted on October 15 for opening the line was getting delayed, Ajay Seth, BMRCL Managing Director, said, “The Safety Commissioner has sought additional information, clarifications and data. BMRCL will be submitting that by next week.

” In a written questionnaire on the possible date of inspection sent by The New Indian Express earlier, Commi s s ione r Abhai Kumar Rai said, “The date for inspection will be decided in consultation with BMRCL once the scrutiny of documents is over and any additional information, if require d , is submitted.” On the tests that are likely to be conducted, Rai said,

“After scrutiny of documents, it will be decided as to which safety tests will be conducted during the inspection.” The line, which has a route length of 5.79 km, will cover the five elevated stations of Konakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Thalaghattapur and Anjanpura. The line has missed deadlines and is likely to opened in November.