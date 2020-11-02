BS Yediyurappa: Year-long focus on Kannada promotion 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Marking the 65th Karnataka statehood day, Kannada Rajyotsava, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said an entire year starting Sunday would be observed as ‘Kannada Kayaka Varsha’ — Kannada Work Year. Unfurling the National Flag and State flag of Karnataka, Yediyurappa said special focus will be given to promoting Kannada till October 31, 2021.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, who recently recuperated from Covid-19, accompanied the Chief Minister. Celebrations were a low-key affair this year, due to the pandemic.

“A framework will be announced to observe the next year as ‘Kannada Kayaka Varsha’ as part of efforts to promote Kannada in the state.

In the age of technology, various creative programmes will be organised in the next one year to preserve and promote Kannada,” Yediyurappa said. He added that details of the programme are taking shape, and will be implemented soon.

Highlighting the impact of the pandemic and floods on Karnataka, Yediyurappa said his government had been facing challenges boldly. He expressed his gratitude to individuals and various organisations and institutions, which came forward to help the government in these challenging times.