STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: Active cases in Mysuru drop by 75% in two weeks

While the coronavirus cases saw a huge spike post-Onam in Kerala and Durga puja in West Bengal, the situation in Mysuru seems to be under control thus far.

Published: 02nd November 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rehearsals are under way for the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru | Express

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru has seen a remarkable improvement in the discharge of Covid patients that too amid the Dasara festivities. The active case count has dropped by over 75 per cent in the last 15 days in the district. Exactly 15 days ago, Mysureans was gripped in fear as many predicted a huge spike in cases with the commencement of 10-day festivities in the district.

But the data from the health department and the Mysuru district administration has proved this wrong besides giving the hopes of Covid curve flattening in the district. On October 17 (Dasara inaugural day), the active case count in the district was 7,246 while on Sunday (November 1) it dropped to 1,582 cases. Of the total 47,831 cases reported in the district, 45,290 have recovered.

Two weeks back the recovery rate in the district was 81.7 per cent which has now risen to 94.6 per cent which is higher than the state average recovery rate. Strictly following the technical advisory committee recommendations during the Dasara festivities and ramping up of testing seems to have put a break on the spread of the virus in the district as it reported 3,193 fresh cases in the last 15 days while 8,820 recovered during the same period. Similarly, over 87,000 samples were tested in the last two weeks.

While the coronavirus cases saw a huge spike post-Onam in Kerala and Durga puja in West Bengal, the situation in Mysuru seems to be under control thus far. When asked, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said the district administration was quite strict in implementing various precautionary measures to control the number of people gathering during Dasara and closely monitored the situation with good coordination between all departments which has yielded this result.

"Earlier we had the maximum deaths and mortality rate compared to any district and going by this, we couldn't take any chances. It's always better to be safe than sorry, though it was a tough path. We could not allow festivities to play havoc with the lives of people and took all necessary measures. It's still not over. So far the numbers look under control but we still should look for the next 15 days as there are a lot of holidays and I request people to be more careful," she said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Dasara Karnataka Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp