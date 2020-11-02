Did not need Siddaramiah’s help to rise: Minister

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Criticising the comments made by Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramiah that it was his mistake to groom Byrati Basavaraj, S T Somashekhar and Munirathna who ruined his name by deserting the party, Cooperative Minister Somashekhar on Sunday said here that the trio was in Congress much before Siddaramaiah and he doesn’t have any part in their political rise.

Also, he said, they did not leave the party because of Siddaramaiah, but due to issues and humiliation faced when the JDS-Congress coalition government was in power in 2018 and 2019. If Siddaramaiah had intervened to resolve these issues, the later developments would not have taken place, he said.“We worked hard and utilised funds effectively. There is no question of bringing a bad name to anyone,” he added.

Siddu should introspect his loss first: Vishwanath

Commenting on Siddaramaiah’s statement that the legislators who switched from Congress to BJP will be back on the street, MLC A H Vishwanath said Siddaramaiah should first introspect on how he lost the Chamundeshwari Assembly election in 2018.