STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In just 10 days, active Covid cases drop by almost half

In just 10 days, from October 21 to 31, active Covid-19 cases have dropped by almost half in the state.

Published: 02nd November 2020 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Healthcare staff collects nasal swabs for Covid-19. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In just 10 days, from October 21 to 31, active Covid-19 cases have dropped by almost half in the state. On October 21, the state’s active cases were 1,00,440 and on October 31, the number dropped to 50,592. 

An increase in the number of tests and tracing all the primary and secondary contacts of patients at the earliest, with immediate treatment and strict enforcement has helped bring down the cases. On Saturday, the state recorded 3,652 new cases and the tally now stands at 8,27,064. In all,  24 new Covid deaths and 8,053 discharges were reported.

The state’s recovery rate has been steadily increasing. On July 28, it was 35.29 per cent, and as of October 31, it stands at 92.52 per cent. For the 18th consecutive day, Karnataka has seen a higher number of discharges than the positive cases reported.

In Bengaluru, though the cases have dropped from 4,000 and above to 2,000 plus, it still reports half of Karnataka’s cases. On Saturday, Bengaluru’s cases were 2,167, which constituted 59.33 per cent of Karnataka’s cases.  However, Bengaluru’s recovery rate has improved to 89.82 per cent.

Dr Pradeep Rangappa, Consultant Intensive Care Physician, Columbia Asia Hospitals, and member of the state Critical Care Support Team (CCST), attributed the high number of cases in Bengaluru to the density of population. “Bengaluru is more populous than other districts.

And if we look at all-India figures, it is the metros like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru which contribute more cases, being more populous. However, what needs to be done is to follow Japan’s way, they avoided the 3 Cs — close contact, closed spaces, crowded places  — which brought down their cases at the earliest. In Bengaluru, avoiding closed spaces is not much focussed on.  All the social norms need to be looked into.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp