Sira heads towards a cliffhanger, BJP’s Rajesh Gowda may have advantage

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

SIRA: It is a cliffhanger at Sira with all the three major parties -- the BJP, Congress and JDS -- fighting hard to win the crucial by-election. The seat was held by JDS leader late B Sathyanarayana, who won against Congress’ T B Jayachandra in 2018 by a margin of 10,365 votes aided by the sympathy factor that he had lost the two previous elections and was also ailing.

But this election, the sympathy wave does not seem to be blowing in favour of Sathyanarayana’s wife Ammajamma, who is contesting on a JDS ticket. Instead, it could help Congress candidate Jayachandra. She had less visibility as she tested positive for Covid and joined the campaign late. On Sunday, the last day of outdoor campaigning, she went around literally begging for votes by stretching out her saree.

JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda, who has camped here, has gone all out to woo the Muslim voters as around 22,000 of them are crucial to both JDS and Congress. But a majority may vote for Congress. “Only 30 per cent support JDS,” said Tousif, a community member. Apparently, Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s efforts have worked in Congress’ favour.

The BJP, which managed only 16,959 votes and stood third in 2018, is aiming for the victory tape this time, helped by the crucial factor of party being in power, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa drawing big crowds for party candidate Dr Rajesh Gowda on Friday and state party vice-president B Y Raghavendra micromanaging the campaign.

All the candidates from the three major political parties are from the Kunchatiga-Vokkaliga community, which has a vote share of 59,000 and a major portion of it may go to JDS. Just before the poll code, the state government announced the Kadugolla Development Corporation, with an eye on community votes. “Only 40 per cent support BJP, while the rest are divided between JDS and Congress,” said Eranna from the community.

A majority of 11,000 SC Right voters, who traditionally supported Congress as former DCM Dr G Parameshwar belongs to this community, may back BJP this time, said Lokesh of Harogere village.

Also, around 18,000 Kurubas may go with Jayachandra because of the influence of CLP chief Siddaramaiah. The Nayakas, who are scheduled tribes, may be divided between Congress and BJP.

Having done the caste math, the BJP has wooed microscopic communities like Madiwalas and Edigas, among others. The significant SC Left community, with around 33,000 votes, may also go with the saffron party. Besides, 70 per cent of the Lambani and 50 per cent of Bhovi communities, about 11,000 votes collectively, may also go with BJP. Though the issue of irrigation projects was at the forefront, it could ultimately boil down to the caste factor.