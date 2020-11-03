2,563 Bengaluru police personnel deployed for RR Nagar bypolls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City police have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypolls on Tuesday. In all, 2,563 city police personnel will be on the job to ensure that the bypoll go off peacefully.The deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of the respective police divisions have been given the responsibility of making the security arrangements.

Additional forces have been deployed in areas where sensitive and very sensitive polling booths are located, a senior police officer said.

All DCPs, ACPs and Inspectors have been asked to keep an eye on suspicious persons, and anti-social elements will be taken into preventive custody, he said. People who have licensed weapons have surrendered them following instructions from the police department.According to election officials, in view of the pandemic, thermal screening will be done and hand sanitizers will be available at polling stations.

Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in the two constituencies – RR Nagar and Sira -- with a voting population of 6,78,012, including 3,26,114 women. There will be 1,008 polling stations, comprising 678 in RR Nagar.In RR Nagar, the BJP has fielded former Congress MLA Munirathna who has since joined the saffron party whereas the Congress has given ticket to H Kusuma, wife of late IAS officer D K Ravi. The JD(S) has fielded V Krishnamurthy.

A total of 54 cases have been registered by the police, which include 13 FIRs and 41 NCRs during the period of campaigning. Police have seized 37 litres of liquor and registered 12 complaints under the excise department, the officer said.