Congress files plaints, demands BJP's Muniratna’s disqualification

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Monday filed separate complaints with the police and the ECI demanding action against N Muniratna, the BJP candidate in RR Nagar, including his disqualification as a candidate.The bypolls to two assembly constituencies -- Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru Urban district and Sira in Tumakuru district-- will take place on Tuesday.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar levelled allegations of fake voters, electoral malpractice, bribery, poll code violation and expenditure violation against Muniratna. In a press conference on Monday, Shivakumar said that 40,000 fake voters had been illegally included in the voters’ list for the constituency.

“In houses where there are only one or two legitimate voters, five to six names have been added. Voters have been added with addresses that are in reality either empty plots or vacant houses. I have visited some of them personally. In all, 57 names have been included in a single house,” alleged Shivakumar.

“We are appealing to the ECI to take cognizance of the criminal offences and corrupt practices by Muniratna and his party workers. Immediate steps should be taken to prevent the distribution of money and action should be initiated against officials who have allowed corrupt practices.

Fake voters should be prevented from voting and Muniratna should be disqualified,” Shivakumar said.The Congress on Sunday released videos purportedly showing BJP workers threatening its workers during the campaign. The party even alleged that local police and the authorities were hand in glove with the BJP.