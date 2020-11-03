STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress files plaints, demands BJP's Muniratna’s disqualification

The bypolls to two assembly constituencies -- Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru Urban district and Sira in Tumakuru district-- will take place on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd November 2020 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader DK Shivkumar address media at KPCC in Bengaluru.

Congress leader DK Shivkumar address media at KPCC in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Monday filed separate complaints with the police and the ECI demanding action against N Muniratna, the BJP candidate in RR Nagar, including his disqualification as a candidate.The bypolls to two assembly constituencies -- Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru Urban district and Sira in Tumakuru district-- will take place on Tuesday.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar levelled allegations of fake voters, electoral malpractice, bribery, poll code violation and expenditure violation against Muniratna. In a press conference on Monday, Shivakumar said that 40,000 fake voters had been illegally included in the voters’ list for the constituency.

 “In houses where there are only one or two legitimate voters, five to six names have been added. Voters have been added with addresses that are in reality either empty plots or vacant houses. I have visited some of them personally. In all, 57 names have been included in a single house,” alleged Shivakumar.

“We are appealing to the ECI to take cognizance of the criminal offences and corrupt practices by Muniratna and his party workers. Immediate steps should be taken to prevent the distribution of money and action should be initiated against officials who have allowed corrupt practices.

Fake voters should be prevented from voting and Muniratna should be disqualified,” Shivakumar said.The Congress on Sunday released videos purportedly showing BJP workers threatening its workers during the campaign. The party even alleged that local police and the authorities were hand in glove with the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress N Muniratna RR Nagar bypolls
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp