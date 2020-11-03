Cops shoot at four murder suspects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anekal police on Monday opened fire on four murder suspects, who were on the run after allegedly killing a youth on October 30. The assailants apparently sought fame from the crime. The injured are as Gopi (24), Ganga (23), Anantha (27) and Basavan (31), and are residents of Shettihalli in Bengaluru Rural. They had killed Vinuth, an unemployed youth in Shettihalli village.

A senior police officer revealed that the suspects were shot at and nabbed in separate incidents which took place at Avada Devanahalli and Muthanallur, respectively. Based on a tipoff that Gopi and Ganga were hiding in Avada Devanahalli, and Anantha and Basavan in Muthanallur, police teams headed by a DySP and two inspectors raided their hideouts and ordered them to surrender.

But the suspects instead attacked police personnel, forcing the latter to open fire, before apprehending them. They were rushed to a government hospital, and later taken into police custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they murdered Vinuth over a fight. They then moved to Tamil Nadu to escape from police.

