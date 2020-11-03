STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cops shoot at four murder suspects

Anekal police on Monday opened fire on four murder suspects, who were on the run after allegedly killing a youth on October 30.

Published: 03rd November 2020 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anekal police on Monday opened fire on four murder suspects, who were on the run after allegedly killing a youth on October 30. The assailants apparently sought fame from the crime. The injured are as Gopi (24), Ganga (23), Anantha (27) and Basavan (31), and are residents of Shettihalli in Bengaluru Rural. They had killed Vinuth, an unemployed youth in Shettihalli village. 

A senior police officer revealed that the suspects were shot at and nabbed in separate incidents which took place at Avada Devanahalli and Muthanallur, respectively. Based on a tipoff that Gopi and Ganga were hiding in Avada Devanahalli, and Anantha and Basavan in Muthanallur, police teams headed by a DySP and two inspectors raided their hideouts and ordered them to surrender.

But the suspects instead attacked police personnel, forcing the latter to open fire, before apprehending them. They were rushed to a government hospital, and later taken into police custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they murdered Vinuth over a fight. They then moved to Tamil Nadu to escape from police. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp