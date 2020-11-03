In Sira, candidates go door-to-door in last-ditch effort to woo voters

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Candidates of all political parties, except JDS contestant Ammajamma B Sathyanarayana, campaigned door-to-door in a last-minute exercise for votes in Sira assembly constituency, which goes to polls on Tuesday. T B Jayachandra of the Congress paid fleeting visits and met several key local leaders, while BJP’s Dr C M Rajesh Gowda visited JDS bastions, such as Bandakunte. Ammajamma, who had fainted on stage at a public rally at Sira town on Sunday, chose to stay home and rest. But later in the evening, she visited the grave of her husband and former minister B Sathyanarayana at Bhoovanahalli, and performed the rituals observed in the third month after a person’s death.

“My husband’s work as MLA will work in my favour, and also Appaji’s (H D Deve Gowda’s) strong campaigning,” she told The New Indian Express. Asked who she saw as her rival, she said it was the Congress. Sathyanarayana’s native village itself was found to be divided between the three parties, with the BJP targeting the SC (left) community and Kadugolla votes.

Ammajamma’s daughter-in-law Radha Sathyaprakash campaigned in the village earlier on Monday morning. Sathyanarayana’s close confidant and former ZP member Mudimadu Rangaswamy and other party workers also canvassed in Kadavigere town and surrounding areas. Farmers, though, were more concerned about their crop, and appeared unmindful of the bypolls. Devanna, aged about 60 years, of Manangi Lambani tanda, was busy harvesting ragi. “Elections come and go, but I have been earning my daily wage of 10 kg of ragi per day,” he remarked. Women labourers were busy slicing arecanut, which has seen a steep price rise — from Rs 35,000 per quintal last year to Rs 60,000 this year.

Porous checkposts

Tumakuru: Even as the administration claimed that vehicles would be checked thoroughly at checkpoints, one of the key points at Karajeevanahalli toll gate, off NH-48, was found to be porous. The officials in charge did not bother to flag down any vehicles. “It is hot here and I am waiting to hand over charge to the officials who come for the next shift,” an official said.