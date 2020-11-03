Karnataka bypolls: Low voter turnout in RR Nagar, Sira

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bypolls at RR Nagar in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumkur witnessed low turnout out till 9 am. While RR Nagar recorded 6.27 per cent, Sira recorded 8.25 per cent on Tuesday morning.

Polling staff has made many arrangements including sanitising the booths, checking temperature, providing hand gloves to voters, keeping hand sanitisers etc. The voters were seen wearing mask and maintaining physical distance.

So far, polling has been peaceful at both the constituencies. RR Nagar Congress candidate Kusuma, Sira's BJP candidate Dr Rajesh Gowda and his opponents Jayachandra and Ammajamma of the Congress and JDS were among the few early voters.

In RR Nagar, there are over 1,200 voters who have tested positive and are home 1uarantined. Polling staff are contacting them individually and checking if they have voted through postal ballot.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in his tweet urged voters to take all precautionary measures and cast vote in large number.

There are more than 4.6 lakh voters in RR Nagar and 2.3 lakh voters in Sira. The counting is scheduled for November 10.