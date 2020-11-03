STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka bypolls: More than result, it’s message that counts

Two assembly segments in Karnataka that witnessed high-voltage campaigning by top leaders from all three parties over the last two weeks will go for polling on Tuesday. 

Published: 03rd November 2020 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Officials on election duty carry EVMs as they head to polling booths in RR Nagar Assembly constituency, in Bengaluru.

Officials on election duty carry EVMs as they head to polling booths in RR Nagar Assembly constituency, in Bengaluru, on Monday. (Photo I Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two assembly segments in Karnataka that witnessed high-voltage campaigning by top leaders from all three parties over the last two weeks will go for polling on Tuesday. Though results of the RR Nagar constituency in Bengaluru and Sira Assembly segment in Tumakuru district will not have any direct impact on the government, top leaders from BJP, Congress and JDS made all-out efforts.  Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former CM Siddaramaiah, State Congress president D K Shivakumar and several other leaders campaigned extensively to muster support for their party candidates. On Monday, a day before the polling, candidates and their supporters were busy campaigning door-to-door. 

Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm and elaborate arrangements have been made to conduct the elections amid Covid. All the 1,008 polling booths in the two constituencies will have thermal scanners and hand sanitiser, while security has been tightened. Arrangements have been made to enable those tested Covid-positive too to cast their vote in the evening. 

As many as 31 candidates; 15 in Sira and 16 in RR Nagar are in fray and 6.77 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. The Election Commission is confident of a good voter turnout, but analysts are skeptical. In 2018 polls, RR Nagar had 56 per cent turnout, while Sira 84 per cent. 

The bypoll in RR Nagar was necessitated after N Munirathna resigned from Congress and assembly membership in 2019 to support BJP. In Sira, the election has to be held because of the death of JDS MLA B Sathyanarayana. Now, Munirathna as a BJP candidate is pitted against Congress’ H Kusuma, wife of late IAS officer D K Ravi, and V Krishnamurthy of JDS in RR Nagar. Late Sathyanarayana’s wife Ammajamma is contesting against BJP’s Rajesh Gowda and Congress’ T B Jayachandra in Sira. 

Yediyurappa recently expressed confidence that the BJP will win both seats and had even announced that Munirathna will be made a minister. At RR Nagar, the BJP is depending on Munirathna’s own support base as well as BJP supporters, while in Sira it is trying to gain a foothold. The results will have a loaded message. Yediyurappa looking to reassert his leadership, Shivakumar trying to ensure a victory under his leadership and Deve Gowda aiming to retain his stronghold in Vokkaliga-dominated segments.

