Two officials held by ACB for graft

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An Executive Engineer -- Kishore, and an Accounts Superintendent -- Datthatreya, with the Minor Irrigation Department were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.50 lakh from a contractor. An ACB official said that the PWD class-1 contractor had constructed a check dam at Toobagere in Doddaballapura taluk.

The government had to release Rs 10 lakh towards the work, but the accused officers allegedly demanded Rs 3.5 lakh to release the funds.“The contractor filed a complaint with the ACB and a trap was set on Monday and the accused were caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh, and were arrested,” the official added.

