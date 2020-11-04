BJP will micro-manage gram panchayat polls to bag more seats

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The BJP has now set its sights on the ensuing gram panchayat elections. For the first time, the party has gone for micro-management of the local bodies election to ensure the victory of the party supported candidates in the maximum number seats.In the 2015 gram panchayat elections, candidates backed by the Congress and the JD(S) had won in big numbers, pushing the BJP to third position. This time, the party, which is in power in the state, hopes to reverse the trend and make strong inroads in rural pockets.

BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai said that last time, they had won nearly 35 per cent of over 90,000 gram panchayats seats and this time, they are aiming at 65 per cent of the seats. For this, the party has decentralised the management of polls by forming ‘Pancharatna Committees’ at the booth level. These committees will work under the Shakthi Kendras.

Pancharatna committees will have five members, and will play a role in the selection of candidates. Tenginkai said the committees have already been formed in 16 out of 37 organisational districts of the party. The Pancharatna Committee is the brainchild of state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.