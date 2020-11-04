STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Candidates turn to astrologers 

  Anxious candidates have been approaching astrologers and black magic practitioners to know their poll fortunes.

astrologers go digital, provide online consultations

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Anxious candidates have been approaching astrologers and black magic practitioners to know their poll fortunes. All of them have one question: Will I win? Netas who picked candidates based on their horoscopes and stars to fight the bypolls have also made a beeline for the astrologers in Chamarajanagar district to do their best for the victory of their candidate. It is common knowledge that candidates and top leaders go to BR Hills and Kollegal to know their stars.

The candidates come with their birth charts or jathaka, which have details such as their horoscope and the time of birth. The astrologers who also conduct rituals were busy advising the candidates as to what special puja they should do to win the ballot battle. According to sources, the leaders of a prominent political party had summoned one most-sought after astrologer to Bengaluru to conduct a special puja on the full moon day.

These special rituals, which started a few days ago, got over on Monday.  Now, with voting over, the candidates are hoping their stars will shine. Meanwhile, the family members of the candidates visited temples and performed rituals as per the advice of the family priests and astrologers. The fame of astrologers has reached far beyond Kollegal and has brought many prominent political leaders from across the country in the past during and after the polls. — K Shivakumar

