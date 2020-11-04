Covid-19 can’t deter this determined voter

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last Monday, 35-year-old Pinnu Rajesh was admitted to M S Ramaiah Hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19. Little he expect that he will be casting his vote about a week later, wearing a PPE kit.

He was among the four Covid-positive voters who cast their vote in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency on Tuesday.The Election Commission and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities had made all arrangements for the infected voters. They voted after everyone else had done so, and the polling booth was sprayed with disinfectant after the Covid-19 patients had cast their votes.

Rajesh, a native of Andhra Pradesh, came to Bengaluru six years ago and since then, he has been a voter here. He has not missed voting in any election, even back in his home state, ever since he turned 18. A school van driver, he is now doing odd jobs like plumbing to take care of his wife and two children, as schools are shut.

Sounding disappointed with the low voting percentage in the constituency, Rajesh said, “It is a right that everyone should exercise, irrespective of whether it is Covid or non-Covid times. Many people who are fit and fine did not vote, and have missed an opportunity. They cannot question the elected representative.”

Explaining his trauma, Rajesh said last week, he had fever for two days, and despite taking medicines, it did not subside. He then underwent a Covid-19 test, which turned out positive, and he was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital under BBMP quota.

‘Voting in PPE kit was an unforgettable experience’

A few days ago, he was discharged from the hospital and was advised home isolation for 10 days. “Some days back, BBMP health officials asked me if I wanted to cast my vote and I readily agreed,” said Rajesh, a Laggere resident, whose polling station was about 2 km away from his house. “I was given a PPE kit. They took me to the polling station in an ambulance. It was a weird and unforgettable experience,” he said. That’s when Rajesh realised the importance of doctors, nurses and para-medical staff who treat patients every day wearing PPE kits.

“Wearing it for just 40 minutes was so difficult. I was suffocating and sweating. I realised how hard it is for them. They are the real Gods,” he said. He said in a lighter vein, that it reminded him of the procession idol taken to every street during village festivals. “People say ‘stay away’ and ‘don’t touch the palanquin. My situation was similar. Officials told people to stay away from me, but I was not hurt. I realise their perspective too,” he added.