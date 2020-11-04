Deferred Council vote count challenged

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, the Chief Secretary and the Regional Commissioner in response to a PIL against rescheduling of the date of counting of votes in the Council polls. The plea was filed by a city-based NGO, The New India Voters Forum.A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued notice after hearing the petition.

The petitioner has stated that as per the initial notification, the elections to the Bengaluru Teachers Constituency, Karnataka South East Graduates Constituency, Karnataka West Constituency and Karnataka North East Teachers Constituency had to take place on October 28, 2020, and counting of votes was scheduled on November 2, as the entire election process has to be completed by November 5. Accordingly the polling has been completed now.

However, the ECI has issued another notification rescheduling counting of votes to November 10. Questioning the notification, the petitioner said it does not assign any reasons for rescheduling the date.