Deferred Council vote count challenged

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued notice after hearing the petition.

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

The petitioner has stated that as per the initial notification, the elections to the Bengaluru Teachers Constituency, Karnataka South East Graduates Constituency, Karnataka West Constituency and Karnataka North East Teachers Constituency had to take place on October 28, 2020, and counting of votes was scheduled on November 2, as the entire election process has to be completed by November 5. Accordingly the polling has been completed now.

The petitioner has stated that as per the initial notification, the elections to the Bengaluru Teachers Constituency, Karnataka South East Graduates Constituency, Karnataka West Constituency and Karnataka North East Teachers Constituency had to take place on October 28, 2020, and counting of votes was scheduled on November 2, as the entire election process has to be completed by November 5. Accordingly the polling has been completed now.

However, the ECI has issued another notification rescheduling counting of votes to November 10. Questioning the notification, the petitioner said it does not assign any reasons for rescheduling the date.

Karnataka High Court
