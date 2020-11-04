Every house to get drinking water: KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: All households in rural areas across the state will receive pure drinking water under the revised Jal Jeevan Mission, said RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa. Following a video conference with Jal Jeevan Mission commissioner at the Zilla Panchayat office here on Tuesday, Eshwarappa told media persons that so far, 2,47,2000 households in the rural areas were getting drinking water. “Another 2,35,7000 households will be given drinking water connections in the next 100 days.

The Centre has earmarked Rs 4,093 crore while the state government will spend Rs 3,982 crore for the project,” he said. The minister said that at present, 42,036 government schools in the state have access to pure drinking water.

“This year alone, we provided drinking water to 39,963 government schools. As per the Prime Minister’s directions, the remaining 1,595 government schools will be given pure drinking water facilities in the next 100 days,” he said. He added that of the 65,911 anganwadis in the state, 41,799 have drinking water supply. The remaining anganwadis will be given drinking water connections in the next three months.