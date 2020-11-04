STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hampi heritage site to get more eyes

In order to carry out effective surveillance, the authorities in Hampi heritage site are planning to increase the numbers of CCTVs.

Published: 04th November 2020 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

A large number of tourists would throng Hampi before the Covid-19 outbreak | D Hemanth

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: In order to carry out effective surveillance, the authorities in Hampi heritage site are planning to increase the numbers of CCTVs. Tourists crowd are slowly coming back to Hampi and hence authorities are planning to increase vigilance to protect the monuments. Hampi and its monuments are guarded by 100 guards and 20 CCTVs at various locations and monuments.

There is also a separate police outpost for Hampi with a small team to look after the law and order situation. Officials from the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) said that a proposal for the additional CCTV cameras was sent few months ago.

“The idea is to cover Hampi and its monuments from all directions. Vigilance will help ensure the monuments are not damaged. In the recent years, there have been instances where the unruly tourists have tried to damage several stone pillars and monuments. However, the increased surveillance will work as a deterrent,” an official said.

The official pointed out that as per the rules laid down by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), drones are not allowed to fly near the monuments. “In such conditions, the CCTV network will add teeth to the protection of the monuments. The CCTVs are of high quality and about Rs 20 lakh is being spent on procurement and installation,” he said.

Local activists have however cautioned that additional CCTVs may cause harm to the natural beauty of Hampi. Prabhu M, a resident of Hampi, pointed out that instead of additional CCTVs, the authorities can appoint more guards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hampi
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp