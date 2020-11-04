Hampi heritage site to get more eyes

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: In order to carry out effective surveillance, the authorities in Hampi heritage site are planning to increase the numbers of CCTVs. Tourists crowd are slowly coming back to Hampi and hence authorities are planning to increase vigilance to protect the monuments. Hampi and its monuments are guarded by 100 guards and 20 CCTVs at various locations and monuments.

There is also a separate police outpost for Hampi with a small team to look after the law and order situation. Officials from the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) said that a proposal for the additional CCTV cameras was sent few months ago.

“The idea is to cover Hampi and its monuments from all directions. Vigilance will help ensure the monuments are not damaged. In the recent years, there have been instances where the unruly tourists have tried to damage several stone pillars and monuments. However, the increased surveillance will work as a deterrent,” an official said.

The official pointed out that as per the rules laid down by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), drones are not allowed to fly near the monuments. “In such conditions, the CCTV network will add teeth to the protection of the monuments. The CCTVs are of high quality and about Rs 20 lakh is being spent on procurement and installation,” he said.

Local activists have however cautioned that additional CCTVs may cause harm to the natural beauty of Hampi. Prabhu M, a resident of Hampi, pointed out that instead of additional CCTVs, the authorities can appoint more guards.