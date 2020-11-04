Law in Karnataka against conversion for marriage: CT Ravi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the BJP ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana announced their intention to introduce a law against “love jihad’, Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on Tuesday said the that Karnataka Government would enact a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage. “On the lines of Al lahabad High Court’s order, Karnataka will enact a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage,” stated Ravi, who has recently been appointed as the BJP National General Secretary.

Allahabad High Court in its order last week had stated that religious conversions just for the sake of marriage were not valid. Taking to Twitter the minister stated, “We will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of our sisters. Anyone involved in the act of conversion shall face severe and swift punishment.” Ravi said they will not accept religious conversions and people being deceived in the name of love.

“We have to bring a law to fight love jihad as we cannot accept people being deceived in the name of love,” the BJP minister said and added that the proposed law was not against any religion and it was only against religious conversion for the sake of marriage. Stating that hundreds of such cases in the state have come to his notice, the minister said that in most cases, parents do not even muster the courage to protest and silently suffer.