Now, focus shifts to other bypolls in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After RR Nagar and Sira bypolls, the ruling BJP will focus on the by-elections in Maski and Basava Kalyana Assembly seats and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP, holding its state Executive committee meeting in Mangaluru on November 5, will discuss the strategy to be adopted for these bypolls.

The executive committee meeting is likely to be attended by Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and D V Sadananda Gowda, BJP national general secretary B L Santosh, BJP national secretary C T Ravi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other cabinet ministers.BJP State Secretary Ravi Kumar told The New Indian Express that the executive committee meeting is normally held in Bengaluru. “But we have held such meetings in other places too. This time, we have chosen Mangaluru as state president Nalin Kumar Kateel hails from there,” he added.

“Now, the focus will be next on other bypolls. These include Maski and Basavakalyana constituencies and Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, which is lying vacant after the demise of Union Minister Suresh Angadi. We have never won in Basavakalyana,” he added.