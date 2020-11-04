Power tariffs hiked across Karnataka for all consumers, here are the details

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission on Wednesday announced a hike in the power tariff by 40 paise per unit. The Commission made the announcement during a virtual interaction with the heads of all Energy Supply Corporation Limited firms.

According to the order, there has been a 40 paise increase per unit with an average increase of 5.4 per cent. The Commission has allowed increase in fixed charges of Rs.10/kW/HP/kVA to all categories and Rs.15/kW/HP to temporary category. It has also allowed increase in energy charges in the range of 20 paise to 25 paise per unit for all categories and 50 paise per unit for temporary category.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) had proposed an average tariff increase of 196 paise/unit for FY-21 against which KERC has approved an average increase of 40 paise per unit of all tariffs (including demand charges and energy charges). Energy charges alone have been increased by 20 to 25 paise per unit slab wise.

"This tariff is applicable to the electricity consumed from first meter reading date falling on or after November 1, 2020," the Commission said.

Details of the tariff revision:

Domestic consumers:

For the domestic consumers, installations of Government / Charitable Educational Institutions and hospitals in BESCOM (BBMP & the other Municipal Corporation areas), the overall tariff increase is 25 paise per unit and the tariff for monthly consumption upto 30 units is increased from Rs.3.75 per unit to Rs.4.00 per unit and for consumption between 31 to 100 units, the tariff is increased from Rs.5.20 per unit to Rs.5.45 per unit. The tariff for monthly consumption of 101-200 units is increased from Rs.6.75 to Rs.7.00 per unit. The tariff for monthly consumption of above 200 units is increased from Rs.7.80 to Rs.8.05 per unit.

For the domestic consumers in rural areas of BESCOM (under Village Panchayat), the tariff for monthly consumption of up to 30 units is increased from Rs.3.65 per unit to Rs.3.90 per unit and for consumption between 31 to 100 units the tariff is increased from Rs.4.90 per unit to Rs.5.15 per unit. The tariff for monthly consumption of 101-200 units is increased from Rs.6.45 to Rs.6.70 per unit. The tariff for monthly consumption of above 200 units is increased from Rs.7.30 to Rs.7.55 per unit.

For the domestic consumers in areas coming under Municipal Corporations and Urban Local bodies of other ESCOMs, the tariff for monthly consumption of up to 30 units is increased from Rs.3.70 per unit to Rs.3.95 per unit and for consumption between 31 to 100 units, the tariff is increased from Rs.5.20 per unit to Rs.5.45 per unit. The tariff for monthly consumption of 101-200 units is increased from Rs.6.75 to Rs.7.00 per unit. The tariff for monthly consumption of above 200 units is increased from Rs.7.80 to Rs.8.05 per unit.

For the domestic consumers in village panchayat areas of other ESCOMs, the tariff for monthly consumption of up to 30 units is increased from Rs.3.60 per unit to Rs.3.85 per unit and for consumption between 31 to 100 units, the tariff is increased from Rs.4.90 per unit to Rs.5.15 per unit. The tariff for monthly consumption of 101-200 units is increased from Rs.6.45 to Rs.6.70 per unit. The tariff for monthly consumption of above 200 units is increased from Rs.7.30 to Rs.7.55 per unit.

Industrial consumers:

The increase in the tariff for LT Industrial consumers across the State is 25 paise per unit. The revised rates for LT industrial users in BBMP & Other Municipal Corporation areas of BESCOM will be Rs.5.90 per unit (existing rate of Rs.5.65) for the first 500 units of monthly consumption and Rs.7.20 per unit (existing rate of Rs.6.95) for consumption above 500 units.

The revised rates for LT industrial users in other areas of BESCOM will be Rs.5.60 per unit (existing rate of Rs.5.35) for the first 500 units of monthly consumption and Rs.6.55 per unit (existing rate of Rs.6.30) for consumption from 501 to 1000 units and Rs.6.85 per unit (existing rate Rs.6.60) for consumption above 1000 units.

For LT Industrial users in Municipal areas of other ESCOMs, the new rates will be Rs.5.70 per unit (existing rate Rs.5.45) for the first 500 units of monthly consumption, Rs.6.70 per unit (existing rate Rs.6.45) for consumption from 501 to 1000 units and Rs.7.00 per unit (existing rate Rs.6.75) for consumption above 1000 units.

For LT Industrial users in all other areas of ESCOMs, the new rates will be Rs.5.60 per unit (existing rate Rs.5.35) for the first 500 units of monthly consumption, Rs.6.55 per unit (existing rate Rs.6.30) for consumption from 501 to 1000 units and Rs.6.85 per unit (existing rate Rs.6.60) for consumption above 1000 units.

For the HT Industrial users across the state, the increase in tariff is 25 paise per unit. For HT Industrial users in BBMP and other Municipal Corporation areas of BESCOM, the new tariff will be Rs.7.35 per unit (existing rate Rs.7.10) for the first one lakh units of monthly consumption and Rs.7.65 per unit (existing rate Rs.7.40) for consumption beyond one lakh units.

For the HT Industrial users in all other areas of BESCOM the new tariff will be Rs.7.25 per unit (existing rate Rs.7.00) for the first one lakh units of monthly consumption and Rs.7.45 per unit (existing rate Rs.7.20) for consumption beyond one lakh units.

For the HT Industrial users in all areas of other ESCOMs, the new tariff will be Rs.7.20 per unit (existing rate Rs.6.95) for the first one lakh units of monthly consumption and Rs.7.45 per unit (existing rate Rs.7.20) for consumption beyond one lakh units.