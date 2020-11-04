Rajesh Gowda says people voted for growth, Jayachandra alleges EVM fraud

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Sira bypoll Congress candidate and former minister TB Jayachandra on Tuesday, the polling day, expressed suspicion over electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the polling. He came down on the Election Commission, saying it failed to act against the BJP, though the ruling party indulged in election malpractice.“This is my tenth election and there has never been election manipulation of this extent. Officials have worked as BJP agents. I filed complaints with Election Commission officials, but no action was taken,” he said.

“Over 100 people from Hassan were distributing cash to voters in the constituency. The residents had locked them up, but eventually let them go showing pity,” he explained. Meanwhile, his wife Nirmala, who was also involved in campaigning, expressed confidence that Jayachandra would win. “My husband has done good work for over 40 years and his victory is certain,” she said.

BJP candidate Dr C M Rajesh Gowda categorically denied that his party workers distributed cash among voters in the constituency. “It’s a baseless allegation. The people of Sira have voted for the comprehensive development of the constituency as the BJP-led government is committed to it,” he told media persons after exercising his franchise at his native village Chirathahalli.

Meanwhile, JDS candidate and former MLA B Sathyanarayana’s wife Ammajamma too claimed that there is a sympathy wave in her favour and she will win because of her husband’s good work. She said she is confident of her victory as former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy campaigned for her aggressively. She was honoured with a sari at Seegalahalli village, which is a traditional JD(S) bastion.