RR Nagar bypolls: Saffron masks stir up controversy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed near a polling booth in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, where voting took place on Tuesday, when security personnel were seen wearing saffron-coloured masks and Congress party supporters objected.

They protested alleging that BJP workers distributed the masks to influence the voters and that the police personnel could have refused it. A team from the Jnanabharathi police station arrived at the spot and controlled the situation. Congress workers then distributed blue masks to the policemen at the polling booth.

A senior police officer from the Jnanabharathi police station denied the incident, saying that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were wearing khaki masks at 12 polling booths, and the rumour spread that the men were wearing saffron-coloured masks.

“I was at the spot and there was no such incident,” the officer said. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told The New Indian Express, “No untoward incidents reported and I inspected most of the polling booths and security arrangements. It was peaceful.”