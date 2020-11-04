STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Voting percentage indicates victory for BJP in both seats: Govt assessment

It is alleged that index fingers of both hands of many voters had been inked even before the polling, preventing them from casting their votes on Tuesday.

Published: 04th November 2020 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate for RR Nagar Munirathna with Minister R Ashoka and his wife outside a polling booth in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

BJP candidate for RR Nagar Munirathna with Minister R Ashoka and his wife outside a polling booth in Bengaluru, on Tuesday | Express

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The voter turnout at the Sira and Rajarajeshwarni Nagar bypolls on Tuesday is an indication of BJP victory in both seats, revealed an internal assessment conducted by the state government. While Sira recorded 82.31 per cent, RR Nagar had 45.24 per cent. 

The assessment stated that the victory margin in both constituencies, where the counting will take place on November 10, could be in the range of 15,000-20,000 votes. While traditionally, lower voter turnout has favoured the Congress, it is different this time in RR Nagar. That is because the voting percentage in Congress pockets, where the minorities live in large numbers, has been abysmal. It could be as low as 15-20 per cent, the assessment pointed out. 

It is alleged that index fingers of both hands of many voters had been inked even before the polling, preventing them from casting their votes on Tuesday. Many scheduled caste and backward community voters in slums have supported the BJP, according to the assessment. In the RR Nagar constituency, BJP candidate N Munirathna is likely to win by a margin of over 20,000 votes, it added.

In Sira, the BJP is looking at polling 75,000-80,000 votes. JDS MLA late B Sathyanarayana polled 74,338 votes in the last election in 2018, and won by a margin of about 10,000 votes. In the election previous to that, Congress candidate T B Jayachandra polled around 74,000 votes and won by 15,000 votes.

This time, the assessment is that both Jayachandra and JDS candidate Ammajamma will not cross the 60,000 vote mark. Sira, which has traditionally picked a Congress or JDS candidate, witnessed full attendance at BJP desks near polling booths, while Congress and JDS had empty benches. 

Minority voters usually back the Congress. But this time, votes of the entire block have not gone in favour of the Congress, the assessment stated.As all the three candidates from the three major parties were Kunchatigas, these votes have split. The Gollas and Kadugollas too have supported the BJP, it stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Sira bypoll RR Nagar bypoll Karnataka
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp