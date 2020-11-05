STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

‘Act against rebel BJP members in ZP, ULBs’

The BJP, despite having three MLAs and one MP from in Koppal district, faced an embarrassment at the recent elections to top posts of zilla panchayats and urban local bodies.

Published: 05th November 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP, BJP flag, Delhi elections

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Shreepada Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: The BJP, despite having three MLAs and one MP from in Koppal district, faced an embarrassment at the recent elections to top posts of zilla panchayats and urban local bodies. Political observers said that it is because of complacency of the party rank and file and people’s representatives.

It is said that BJP members at the ZP defied a party whip in the recent elections to ZP president and vice-president posts, which were held separately due to legal issues. The party suffered humiliation in Koppal and Gangavati Municipal Council (CMCs) elections too as BJP councillors scuttled party’s plans.

BJP councillor Sudha Somanath not only switched over to Congress but also ensured that she got elected as vice-president of Gangavati CMC on Monday. Local party leaders have now demanded strict action against defiant councillors and ZP members.

Party district unit members submitted a petition to the Koppal ZP CEO to start the process of disqualifying six ZP members from the party. BJP district president Doddanagouda Patil and general secretary Chandrashekharagouda Patil Halageri said such transgressions should not be tolerated. But action against rebels may not serve any purpose as only six months of the term are left.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp