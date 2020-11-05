‘Act against rebel BJP members in ZP, ULBs’

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: The BJP, despite having three MLAs and one MP from in Koppal district, faced an embarrassment at the recent elections to top posts of zilla panchayats and urban local bodies. Political observers said that it is because of complacency of the party rank and file and people’s representatives.

It is said that BJP members at the ZP defied a party whip in the recent elections to ZP president and vice-president posts, which were held separately due to legal issues. The party suffered humiliation in Koppal and Gangavati Municipal Council (CMCs) elections too as BJP councillors scuttled party’s plans.

BJP councillor Sudha Somanath not only switched over to Congress but also ensured that she got elected as vice-president of Gangavati CMC on Monday. Local party leaders have now demanded strict action against defiant councillors and ZP members.

Party district unit members submitted a petition to the Koppal ZP CEO to start the process of disqualifying six ZP members from the party. BJP district president Doddanagouda Patil and general secretary Chandrashekharagouda Patil Halageri said such transgressions should not be tolerated. But action against rebels may not serve any purpose as only six months of the term are left.