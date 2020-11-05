STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Belagavi: Now, resort politics plays out in DCC bank polls

A rift between BJP and Congress teams widened ahead of the election to Belagavi DCC Bank board of directors on November 6.

Published: 05th November 2020 04:22 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A rift between BJP and Congress teams widened ahead of the election to Belagavi DCC Bank board of directors on November 6. Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar has now taken 28 members (of the total 48) from various cooperative organisations from her Khanapur constituency to a resort in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The BJP group, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, which is struggling to ensure elections unopposed in all the 16 constituencies of DCC Bank, is in a dilemma. KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi questioned the BJP’s decision to join hands with Anjali Nimbalkar’s rival, Aravind Patil of MES.

He said that Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti has always adopted an anti- Karnataka stand and observed Rajyotsava as Black Day. “The BJP should think twice before supporting such leaders,” he added. Aravind Patil needs the support of at least 25 members out of 48 in Khanapur to retain his seat as DCC Bank director, the post that he held for the last three years.

Sources said that Patil is trying to get the support of four members who are with the Nimbalkar camp. To ensure that she wins against Aravind Patil, Nimbalkar is expected to arrive at the DCC Bank on the day of the election on November 6 along with the 28 MLAs.

