CBI detains ex-Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni for questioning over BJP member's murder

CBI sources have confirmed that Kulkarni is being questioned in connection with the murder of former BJP Zila Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda in 2016

Published: 05th November 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Vinay Kulkarni

Former Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Vinay Kulkarni. (File photo| D Hemanth, EPS)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday detained former minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni in Dharwad for questioning in connection with the murder of former BJP Zila Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda. CBI sources have confirmed that Kulkarni is being questioned in the four-year old murder case.

Gowda, who was representing Hebballi zilla panchayat constituency in Dharwad district, was hacked to death outside ‘Uday Gym’ near Saptapur in Dharwad on June 15, 2016 by a gang. His family had alleged that Kulkarni was behind the killing because of political rivalry and had demanded a CBI investigation.

The case was handed over to the CBI in September last year. The agency had arrested the eight accused. Seven of them are presently in judicial custody and one is out on bail.

The CBI in June this year had questioned the then police commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad Pandurang Rane and two DCPs -- Mallikarjuna Baladandi and Jinendra Khanagavi -- in connection with Gowda’s murder.

Rane has since retired. Baladandi and Khanagavi were posted in the Hubballi Dharwad Commissionerate at the time of the murder.

The police had arrested five accused and on September 9, 2016, filed a charge sheet against six accused, who are residents of Dharwad.

In May, the CBI had filed a charge sheet before the designated court in Dharwad against eight accused, who are residents of Dharwad, Ramanagaram, Mandya, Kodagu and Bengaluru.

