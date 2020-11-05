STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka’s Covid-19 measures fine: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Certifying that Karnataka's Covid control measures are satisfactory, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday discussed steps taken to contain the pandemic, in a video conference with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and department officials. 

Preparations are under way for vaccine distribution in Karnataka, he said. Infections and mortality rate have reduced, and strict measures are to be implemented for complete control in future, Harsh Vardhan suggested.

"We should formulate sensible strategies during the upcoming festive season and winter. Also, there is a need to keep vigil on interstate and international passengers. ILI and SARI cases must be identified and made to undergo Covid testing to control spread of the infection. Certain instructions regarding vaccines have to be followed meticulously," the union minister said.

There will be no compromise in strategy, no easing of guidelines during the Diwali festive period, said Sudhakar. "Covid-19 was under control during the lockdown. The number of cases rose when migrants started returning from other states.

But we are controlling the infection with more testing and effective treatment. Our target is to reduce mortality rate to below 1%," Sudhakar said, adding that raising public awareness is an important factor. 
Findings of the sero survey will be factored in while formulating a strategy. "The State and Centre must also provide assistance in setting up oxygen plants," Sudhakar added.

