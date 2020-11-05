STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kunchatiga seer won’t take sides, skips voting

The seer has been a vocal exponent of the Vokkaliga cause and has backed leaders from the community, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Published: 05th November 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state unit Vice-President B Y Vijayendra visits Sri Nanjavadhuta Swamiji to seek his blessings during the Sira bypolls | Express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Kunchatiga-Vokkaliga seer Nanjavadhuta Swami, who is the head of Spatikapuri at Pattanayakanahalli in Sira, seems to have played a major role in the Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly bypolls, where voting took place on Tuesday.

But facing a dilemma, or dharma sankata if you may, as all the three candidates from the three major political parties — Dr Rajesh Gowda (BJP), T B Jayachandra (Congress) and Ammajamma (JDS) — belong to the Kunchatiga-Vokkaliga community, he absented himself from voting. He returned to the mutt only around 7 pm, an hour after the polling ended. In the last Assembly election in 2018, he had backed late B Sathyanarayana from the JDS, who went on to win the election.

The seer has been a vocal exponent of the Vokkaliga cause and has backed leaders from the community, irrespective of their political affiliations. When D V Sadananda Gowda of the BJP was removed as chief minister in 2012, he had hit the streets.

When KPCC president D K Shivakumar was raided recently by the CBI, the Swamiji met the Congress leader and expressed his solidarity with him. Just a few days ahead of the Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypoll, Congress candidate H Kusuma, wife of deceased IA S officer D K Ravi, and Shivakumar met the seer.

The meeting may have stopped the migration of some of community votes to BJP in this bypoll, said Puttalingaiah, an analyst. In the first few days of electioneering in Sira, BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra too met the Swamiji to influence the voter base.

The community voters are not averse to the BJP as they played a big role in electing saffron party candidates in the 2018 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Tumakuru. “Kunchatigas have, by and large, gone against the BJP in the Sira Assembly constituency and elected either the JDS or Congress candidates over the years.

ZThis time, a large percentage of Ahinda votes may have gone in favour of Congress candidate Jayachandra,” said Chitthanna, a Kadugolla community leader in Sira. Former Advocate-General Prof Raviverma Kumar said Jayachandra was the natural choice for Kunchatigas as he had favoured officers from his own community in his entire career.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nanjavadhuta Swami Vokkaliga Sira bypolls RR Nagar bypolls
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp