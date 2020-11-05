STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Let’s see who is replaced: Yediyurappa hits back at Siddaramaiah

CM confident of winning RR Nagar, Sira, Speaks to Nadda on cabinet expansion

Published: 05th November 2020 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrives in Mangaluru on Wednesday evening to attend Thursday’s BJP executive committee meeting | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MANGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday hit back at Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for the latter’s comments on leadership change in the state after the bypoll results.

“Siddaramaiah should stop making such irresponsible statements. Shall I say I have got information from Delhi that they want to change Siddaramaiah,” the CM asked, responding to Siddaramaiah’s remarks that he has information from Delhi that the CM would be changed.

In Mangaluru, Yediyurappa said that the Congress, which went to the two Assembly bypolls under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, will suffer its worst defeat in both Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar and also MLC elections to teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies.

The BJP will win with a thumping majority, he asserted. Then, the high command of Siddaramaiah’s party will decide who should resign, he said sarcastically. Earlier in Bengaluru, before leaving for Mangaluru, he termed Siddaramaiah’s remarks as irresponsible. “He has been making such statements repeatedly. When we win both (Assembly bypoll) seats, our party will emerge more powerful.

Let Siddaramiah save his chair and not make such irresponsible statements,” the CM said. Siddaramaiah had said that he got information from Delhi that the BJP will change the CM after the bypoll results. “I am confident about it,’’ the former CM had tweeted.

Cabinet expansion Yediyurappa said he spoke to BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday over phone on cabinet expansion “If needed, I will go to Delhi,” he said. At present, six berths are vacant in the Yediyurappa cabinet, and the CM is keen on allotting them to leaders who switched from Congress to BJP to help the saffron party form the government last year.

The leaders who are waiting for cabinet berths are MTB Nagaraj, Vishwanath, R Shankar and Munirathna. The CM also wants to reserve one berth to Prathap Gowda Patil of Maski, sources said. While the BJP high command in Delhi is keen on giving opportunities to new faces who are BJP loyalists, Yediyurappa reportedly told Nadda that the leaders who joined the BJP from Congress should be considered for ministerial positions. He also told Nadda that the cabinet expansion has been delayed for over six months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Siddaramaiah Sira bypoll RR Nagar bypoll
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp