STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: School reopening date to be out next week

Officials have had a number of discussions on the issue of reopening of schools, but there is no official announcement as yet.

Published: 05th November 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

The final reopening date will be known after officials meet the CM | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decision on reopening schools in Karnataka will be taken after discussions with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the next four or five days, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said here on Wednesday.

Kumar, who is out of home quarantine after being treated for the novel coronavirus, was speaking to the media after a meeting with officials of the department of public instruction and representatives of primary and high school teachers’ associations. 

Officials have had a number of discussions on the issue of reopening of schools, but there is no official announcement as yet. The final date should be known after the meeting with Yediyurappa. Over the next two days, officials of the departments of public instruction, social welfare, minority welfare, rural development, transport and health will convene a discussion with representatives of the School Development and Monitoring Committee and educationists, and come out with a comprehensive report.

DDPIs and BEOs have already held preliminary discussions. The report will be submitted to the Chief Minister, who will also be apprised of the statewide situation, and only then a decision on reopening of schools will be arrived at, Suresh Kumar said. The government stalled the Vidyagama project after declaring three-week mid-term holidays from October 12, and private institutes were also not permitted to open, despite several pleas by the managements.

Kumar said that although the rights of children and their health takes precedence, it is also important to think about students being kept away from learning processes for a prolonged period of time. “Children’s rights, welfare, parents’ panic , teachers’ rights, are all important to us, hence the government has not made any hasty decision on reopening schools,” he said. 

Various stakeholders have been consulted to ensure that schools open with necessary precautions in place, Kumar said. The department also discussed the education model of various states in light of Covid-19, and weighed their pros and cons.

Govt, aided college teachers to WFH till November 11

Bengaluru: Lecturers of government and aided colleges have been given the option to work from home from November 4 to 11. They have been demanding ‘Work From Home’ since October 12, due to the spike in Covid numbers.

Teachers are expected to prepare for digital learning, online and offline teaching and study material preparation, among others, during the period, the order from the department of higher education read. 
T M Manjunath, president of Karnataka Government College Teachers Association, told TNIE, “This will be a break from coming to college amid the pandemic.” However, teachers who are called on duty by the school principal for emergency work and examination related work, must compulsorily be present, said Sheethal Hiremath, under secretary, higher education department. Meanwhile, Manjunath said, “There is much scepticism among parents for offline classes. So far, no consent letters have been received.” ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
school COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Eran
    have to wait
    15 hours ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp