Karnataka: School reopening date to be out next week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decision on reopening schools in Karnataka will be taken after discussions with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the next four or five days, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said here on Wednesday.

Kumar, who is out of home quarantine after being treated for the novel coronavirus, was speaking to the media after a meeting with officials of the department of public instruction and representatives of primary and high school teachers’ associations.

Officials have had a number of discussions on the issue of reopening of schools, but there is no official announcement as yet. The final date should be known after the meeting with Yediyurappa. Over the next two days, officials of the departments of public instruction, social welfare, minority welfare, rural development, transport and health will convene a discussion with representatives of the School Development and Monitoring Committee and educationists, and come out with a comprehensive report.

DDPIs and BEOs have already held preliminary discussions. The report will be submitted to the Chief Minister, who will also be apprised of the statewide situation, and only then a decision on reopening of schools will be arrived at, Suresh Kumar said. The government stalled the Vidyagama project after declaring three-week mid-term holidays from October 12, and private institutes were also not permitted to open, despite several pleas by the managements.

Kumar said that although the rights of children and their health takes precedence, it is also important to think about students being kept away from learning processes for a prolonged period of time. “Children’s rights, welfare, parents’ panic , teachers’ rights, are all important to us, hence the government has not made any hasty decision on reopening schools,” he said.

Various stakeholders have been consulted to ensure that schools open with necessary precautions in place, Kumar said. The department also discussed the education model of various states in light of Covid-19, and weighed their pros and cons.

Govt, aided college teachers to WFH till November 11

Bengaluru: Lecturers of government and aided colleges have been given the option to work from home from November 4 to 11. They have been demanding ‘Work From Home’ since October 12, due to the spike in Covid numbers.

Teachers are expected to prepare for digital learning, online and offline teaching and study material preparation, among others, during the period, the order from the department of higher education read.

T M Manjunath, president of Karnataka Government College Teachers Association, told TNIE, “This will be a break from coming to college amid the pandemic.” However, teachers who are called on duty by the school principal for emergency work and examination related work, must compulsorily be present, said Sheethal Hiremath, under secretary, higher education department. Meanwhile, Manjunath said, “There is much scepticism among parents for offline classes. So far, no consent letters have been received.” ENS