STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to discuss cabinet expansion with BJP high command after November ​10 bypoll results

Yediyurappa had paid a visit to Delhi to seek approval from the high command for the cabinet expansion, but failed to get any green signal.

Published: 05th November 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said the much awaited expansion of his cabinet will take place at the earliest and he will talk to the party high command in this regard, soon after the assembly bypoll results on November 10.

"Our candidates are going to win with a huge margin in both Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituencies, results of which will be declared on November 10. On that day or after that I will go to Delhi or talk to our national president (JP Nadda) and Amit Shah (union home minister)over phone and discuss about expanding the cabinet at the earliest," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the BJP state executive meeting in Mangaluru, he said he will expand the cabinet at the earliest.

Earlier in September, Yediyurappa had paid a visit to Delhi to seek approval from the high command for the cabinet expansion, but failed to get any green signal.

He had then even hinted about the possibility of cabinet reshuffle by stating that things would depend on what the party leadership decides.

The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for 77-year-old Yediyurappa, considering that there are too many aspirants.

While several of the old guard like 8-time MLA Umesh Katti are awaiting a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, Congress-JD(S) rebels like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who helped the BJP come to power and are now BJP MLCs, are also aspiring for slots.

As per the agreement, Yediyurappa will also have to keep space for Munirathna, if he wins the Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in the bypoll, and also for Pratap Gowda Patil who needs to win the Maski bypoll that is yet to be announced.

The cabinet currently has 28 members, and six berths are still vacant.

Meanwhile, despite the state BJP denying it, speculation about a possible change in leadership in the future, considering Yediyurappas age, refuses to die down, with some within the party like MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal giving credence to it with their statements.

Later speaking at the state executive meeting, Yediyurappa expressed confidence about the BJP coming back to power by winning a minimum of 140-150 seats in the 224-member assembly in the next assembly polls.

He urged the workers not to take any election lightly and to strengthen the organisation where the party is not strong.

BJP will win Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypolls by a margin of over 40,000 votes and over 20,000-25,000 votes in Sira, he claimed as he predicted defeat for the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Karnataka Cabinet
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp