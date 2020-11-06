Centre misusing independent bodies to target Opposition: Ex-Karnataka minister Revanna

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Coming down heavily on the Union government, former Karnataka minister HD Revanna on Friday alleged that the Centre is misusing independent bodies to target leaders of opposition parties in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the arrest of Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni by CBI officials in connection with the murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda is a case of political vendetta.

Revanna also alleged that crores of rupees were mismanaged in all five electricity supply companies which are running under a loss of Rs 7996 crore in the state. The state government has hiked the power tariff of Rs 0.40 paisa for each unit to compensate the loss. He said he had deposited over Rs 600 crore as reserve fund in power supply companies when he was the power minister in the state.

Taking serious exception to the hiking of power tariffs, he said that it directly affects the common man and farming sector in the state. Revanna alleged that senior officials indulged in massive corruption to install transformers and provide power connections for commercial purposes in power supply companies. He said bills worth over Rs 3000 crore attached to contractors are pending in power supply companies and this should be probed.

Revanna also criticized the Union government for giving Mangaluru airport on lease to the Ambani group for maintenance.