Congress, BJP clash over Vinay Kulkarni arrest

BENGALURU: Former minister Vinay Kulkarni’s arrest by the CBI in the 2016 murder case, led to a political slugfest between opposition Congress leaders and ruling BJP ministers on Thursday. Several senior Congress leaders, including KPCC president DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, termed the arrest “politically motivated action” and “misuse of central institutions to intimidate opposition leaders”.

“It is a political conspiracy by the BJP, and our party workers have not done anything wrong,” Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru. “CBI officials may bring pressure, but they have to work within the framework of law. Let them conduct an inquiry, not just once, but ten times,” he said, and asked Kulkarni not to give in to political pressure.

The CBI had recently raided Shivakumar’s properties in Bengaluru and other places in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The Congress leader had denied all the charges. In Chitradurga, Siddaramaiah told the media that Kulkarni had spoken to him, and rejected all allegations and claimed he was innocent. “Even State police did not frame charges or find any evidence. Frustrated by this, BJP leaders are attempting to trouble him through the CBI,” he stated.

He also accused BJP leaders of using central agencies to pressure Congress leaders to join their party, but Congress leaders are confident of overcoming these hiccups and facing the BJP’s political vendetta.

The ruling BJP rejected allegations by Congress leaders, and accused them of trying to politicise the issue when the central agency was doing its work.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said it was not right to politicise it. “There was an allegation against Vinay Kulkarni and several people had staged a protest in Hubballi-Dharwad, demanding a probe,” he said, adding that the law is taking its course and it is not correct to accuse the BJP every time there is an Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate or CBI raid or arrests.