Cow dung diyas for Deepavali: Several households in Mysuru turn eco-friendly this year

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Several households in Mysuru will light up eco-friendly cow dung diyas this Deepavali as an alternative to the traditional earthen lamps thanks to the initiative of a group of residents.



The diyas are made using cow dung, gomutra (cow urine) and wheat powder. They have been coloured with turmeric and kumkum. Over 5000 diyas will be sold to the public and the money generated will be used for charity works of the Pinjarapole Society.



Kokila Ramesh Jain, president of the Jeev Daya Jain Charity, who is the brain behind the programme, said, “We want to encourage people to use cow dung diyas instead of earthen diyas. The earthen diyas take time to compost in the soil, whereas the cow dung diyas burn into ashes. When lighted, they spread positive energy and the ashes can be used as fertilizer. These diyas would also generate income for cow grazers.”

“We have decorated the diyas using eco-friendly colours which are not harmful for the environment. We will be requesting people to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner,” added Rohini, another member.

The diyas were made by volunteers of the NGO Pragathi Pratisthan and the Jeev Daya Jain Charity. The distribution has been restricted this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They are planning to make a wide variety of diyas on a larger scale from next year.