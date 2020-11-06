STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC denies bail to four cops in custodial death case

In her complaint, the wife of the deceased said that her husband was beaten to death and the body dumped in a dry well.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Terming an alleged custodial death as a case of fence eating the crop, the Karnataka High Court has declined to grant anticipatory bail to four police personnel attached to Thirumalashettyhalli Police Station in Bengaluru Rural District.

Justice B A Patil recently dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of Sub Inspector Rakesh and other police personnel M Muniveerappa, M Srinivasa and Mahadeva Reddy saying that there are no  grounds to release them. However, the judge granted them liberty to move for regular bail if they surrender before the investigating officer or before the trial court.

Five police personnel were booked for the death of 55-year-old Munikullappa under mysterious circumstances after he was taken to the police station over stealing of liquor from a wine shop on April 7, 2020. Of the five, four have applied for anticipatory bail.

In her complaint, the wife of the deceased said that her husband was beaten to death and the body dumped in a dry well. “Being police officials, they cannot take law into their hands and assault a person who was taken into custody. This act of the police is like fence itself eating the crop,” the judge observed.

Pointing out the 16 serious injuries found on the body of the deceased as mentioned in the post mortem report, the judge said that the deceased was assaulted inhumanly by the accused police personnel during the custody. Observing that the cops’ contention that the deceased accidentally jumped into a dry well when he was running from the police station cannot be accepted, the judge said that they have no explanation for the injuries found on the body.

Court asks state govt to suggest list of NGOs to check prison facilities
The High Court on Thursday asked the state government to provide a list of reputed Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) that can conduct a study on basic amenities in prisons. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty adjourned the hearing to November 30 to issue directions, over a petition on lack of basic facilities and overcrowding prisons.

The bench indicated that it will ask one of the NGOs to check issues such as quality and quantity of food, diet pattern, cleanliness, hygiene and sanitisation among others and submit a report. Meanwhile, the state government informed the court that of the 47 prisons in the state, 13  are overcrowded, with 14,535 inmates. Following the direction of the Supreme Court after the Covid outbreak, 575 prisoners were shifted from nine overcrowded prisons to 15 other jails, it said. The percentage of overcrowding in Bengaluru Central Prison was 134 in March this year and it has reduced to 112 now with the creation of an additional facility, the state told the court.

