Muniratna sets sights on Energy portfolio

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before the bypoll results are announced, BJP candidate from RR Nagar Muniratna is eyeing the Energy portfolio which at present is with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The bypolls were held on November 3 and the counting is on November 10.

During his recent campaign in RR Nagar, Yediyurappa had announced that Muniratna would be made minister. Muniratna is one among the 17 turncoats who quit Congress and JDS and joined BJP in 2019 helping Yediyurappa to form the government.

Of the 34 portfolios, CM has six major ones, including Finance, Power and Bengaluru Urban. Recently, Muniratna told a section of the media that as promised, Yediyurappa had given ministership to all who helped to form government. “I am sure, I will get one. When I left Congress, many from that party wished me to become Power minister,” Muniratna had stated.

It may be noted that one of Muniratna’s associates, Ramesh Jarkiholi, was also eyeing this portfolio. Later, he was given Water Resources. When contacted, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj said that Muniratna will be made minister. “It is up to the CM and party leaders to decide and allot a portfolio to Muniratna, he has not demanded any specific one,’’ he said.

However, sources said Muniratna has started lobbying for the Energy portfolio. On the other hand, BJP loyalists are also demanding the same portfolio. “It would be a tough ask for the CM as he cannot disappoint loyalists. He is looking at the party bosses in Delhi,’’ sources said.