Panel likely to submit report on NEP soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The working committee for implementation of NEP in Karnataka is likely to submit its report in two days, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said. He was speaking at a virtual conference on NEP, organised by Visvesvaraya Technological University.

Dr Narayan said the draft of the final recommendation committee, headed by former IAS officer S V Ranganath, had given preliminary recommendations, and the final recommendations will be submitted on Saturday.

He was fairly confident that the State will be the first to implement the National Education Policy and that steps are being taken towards that end. “Six research and 10 teaching institutes are being formed, while 34 teaching institutes will be autonomous.

A push will be given to multidisciplinary approach in institutes,” he added. Governor Vajubhai Vala said that socially beneficial knowledge disbursal should take place, and students must be made aware why they are attaining education, and how they can use it.